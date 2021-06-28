Russian authorities take measures to satisfy spike in demand for vaccine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian authorities are making efforts to satisfy the abruptly increased demand for COVID vaccines, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"The demand for vaccination has increased significantly, it has spiked, and this requires additional decisions, greater efforts in order to provide all applicants [with the vaccine]. These efforts are being made," the spokesman said.

He redirected questions about the specifics of the logistics to the governmental anti-crisis center, noting that it is the center that monitors the chains of production and transportation.

Commenting on the prices of the PCR tests, Peskov noted that, the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service is authorized to supervise private laboratories, adding that the spike in demand for PCR tests, caused by the COVID outbreak in many cities, "is a very significant additional load both for laboratories and medical facilities".