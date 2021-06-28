Russian Security Council chief considers hardly possible to overcome global decline soon

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev considers it hardly possible to quickly overcome the global economic decline related to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The global community has become more split, integration processes have been largely challenged, protectionism and turf war have increased. According to our projections, it will not be possible to overcome the global economic decline of 2020 soon," he said at consultations with high-ranked representatives of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) responsible for security issues held as a videoconference on Monday.

The methods of saving the economies of various countries "often resolve some issues and immediately create new ones," Patrushev said. He also noted the deepening of the technological gap between developed and developing nations, stressing that it creates "the risk of countries that lag behind, remaining on the fringes of global development."

Those and other trends "represent an obvious challenge to the national interests of Russia and ASEAN states," which is why it is necessary to counter them together, Secretary of the Russian Security Council said. "I am convinced that the cooperation between Russia and ASEAN will continue playing an important role in maintaining global stability and easing of tensions in global affairs," he said.