Media: Hainan's Sanya offers consumer conflict insurance to tourists

HAIKOU, June 25. /TASS/. Hainan's Sanya created a new insurance product for tourists who do not want to become a victim of consumer disputes, reported www.chinanews.com.

According to the news outlet, with the support of the local government, Sanya Technology Investment this week created a service portal that allows insured persons to send online complaints demanding payment of monetary compensation for violation of the consumer's rights.

The application will be considered valid if there is evidence that confirms the validity of the dissatisfaction expressed by the consumer. The insurer undertakes to review it within three minutes from the date of receipt. The preliminary procedure for registering an insurance payment will take only half an hour.

As Sanya Technology Investment commented, with the increase in tourist flow on Hainan, the number of cases when tourists are unhappy with the service in hotels, restaurants and when visiting other sites may increase. As the intensity of tourist trips increases, theoretically, more unforeseen situations arise, leading to material damage, psychological and even physical injury to customers.

"Based on the application received, the competent authorities will conduct a comprehensive investigation. If the seller or the company that provided the services is ultimately guilty, they will be obliged to pay compensation to the consumer," said Xu Bin, deputy general director of the insurer.

The Sanya administration is actively developing the consumer sector, primarily through duty free trade, there are already four of those in the city. They feature hundreds of international brands that are very popular in China. In order to boost sales growth and improve the quality of the service sector, the local authorities have recently begun to introduce into circulation the official cryptocurrency — digital yuan.