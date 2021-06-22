Russian PM urges to develop joint projects with Uzbekistan, together counter pandemic

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has urged to develop joint projects of the Russian Federation and Uzbekistan, as well as to counter the existing challenges, including the pandemic, together.

"We are truly interested in bringing the Russian-Uzbek cooperation to an even higher level, first of all in fleshing it out with promising joint projects and initiatives and, of course, countering the existing challenges, the coronavirus pandemic in the first place, together," he said at a meeting of the joint commission at the level of heads of governments of the two countries.

Russia and Uzbekistan actively work in integration associations, PM said, noting that Moscow welcomes the efficient cooperation with its partner as a state-observer in the EAEU. In this format the country can "get acquainted in detail with the work of the integration, with the order of preparing and taking decisions concerning the most important issues of economic cooperation, explore the experience existing inside the Union on creation of common markets of goods, services, capital and workforce without barriers and restrictions," Mishustin said.

"I am convinced that the full-fledged participation in the EAEU will provide additional opportunities for growth of the Uzbek economy and notable advantages to Uzbek citizens," he added.

Speaking about the bilateral relationship, Russian PM mentioned the growth of mutual trade by more than 15% last year to almost $6 bln. As part of cooperation between the two countries agriculture logistics complexes are being established in Uzbekistan, as well as wholesale distribution centers - on Russian territory, he said. Moreover, it is planned to open transport logistic corridors.

"We have huge opportunities for cooperation in all areas. I consider it necessary to seriously expand cooperation in industry, the fuel and energy complex, including the peaceful use of nuclear energy, in medicine, education, digital economy, high technologies," Mishustin said.

Joint work

Russian Prime Minister mentioned one of the leading Russian investors in the Uzbek economy, Lukoil company that plans to allocate more than $12 bln for joint projects in the country, beyond the $8 bln that have already been invested in development of energy capacities. Moreover, the countries are discussing promising projects in car manufacturing, energy, pharmaceutical sector, he said.

"Russia is ready to share practical experience in many fields with Uzbekistan. The work is underway, joint work on upgrading the system of tax administration. Our common goal is to help make the work of Uzbek tax bodies more up-to-date and efficient, see what the colleagues have of interest, apply cutting-edge software programs, technologies," Mishustin said, adding that Moscow is also ready to share the experience of implementation of the pilot project on creation of state cadastral valuation, cooperate in the field of digital technologies.