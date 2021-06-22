Hainan expects major breakthrough in the development of e-sports in the coming years

HAIKOU, June 22. /TASS/. In the coming years, the Hainan authorities expect a dynamic development of e-sports and many virtual space contests on the island in a number of intellectual disciplines, stated Deputy Secretary General of the provincial administration Lai Yongwen.

"Hainan intends to reach new heights in the development of e-sports. Thus, we will create a new image of the [located on the island] international consumer zone, will actively boost the economic growth of the province's urban territories," he stated speaking at the Global Forum of E-sports Leaders, which took place in Haikou.

Ma Xiaoi, Deputy General Manager of the Chinese investment corporation Tencent, also spoke at this large-scale event, taking place on the island for the third year in a row. Hainan is well positioned to become a leading hub for big virtual reality contests, he said.

"Over the past three years, with the active support and assistance of the party committee, as well as the provincial administration, e-sports on Hainan has been significantly enhanced. The island has become an example of the dynamic development of this industry not only nationally, but also globally," the deputy head of the company said.

According to Feng Yufi, marketing director at Chinese smartphone maker iQOO, Hainan is attracting more and more companies specializing in this kind of competition. He noted that in the near future, a number of commercial organizations involved in organizing such contests are planning to relocate their offices and headquarters to the island.

According to a report by think tank Tencent, the number of e-sports fans in China is set to surpass 425 million in 2021 — about 20% higher than in 2019.