Money paid in fine for fuel spill on Taimyr to be used for Arctic cleanup

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The money, which the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) has paid in fine for the fuel spill on the Taimyr Peninsula, among other purposes will be spent for treating the gained ecology damage in the Arctic zone, a representative of the environmental watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor, Vladimir Chernyshev said on Monday.

"The government’s decision is that the biggest share of the money, settled by the company, must be used for treating various problems, including the earlier gained damage - not only by that company, but also by other companies, because the Arctic zone has been developing rather actively, and at a certain time in the past attention to the ecology was not sufficient," he said.

At the same time, he continued, the company has not filed with the authority papers on those projects.

The fuel spill happened in May, 2020, when a tank unsealed, and 20,000 tonnes of fuel flowed out. The Krasnoyarsk Region’s Arbitration Court partially satisfied a claim by the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resource Usage (Rosprirodnadzor) and a fine of 146 billion rubles ($2 billion). Nornickel has settled the fine.