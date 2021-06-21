Dollar rate exceeds 73 rubles at Moscow Exchange, for the first time since June 8

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The dollar-to-ruble rate rose by 0.23% and reached 73.02 rubles in the course of foreign exchange trading on the Moscow Exchange. This is according to the data as of 07:26 Moscow time on Monday.

The last time the dollar was above 73 rubles on June 8.

As of 07:42 Moscow time, the dollar-to-ruble rate reached 73.04 rubles, the euro rate amounted to 86.54 rubles.

The cost of the August futures contract for Brent crude on the ICE exchange in London rose by 0.46% to $73.85 per barrel.