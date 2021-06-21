45% of small businesses in Russia need new employees - survey

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. 45% of small and medium-sized businesses in Russia need new employees, while a third of businessmen note that candidates have high salary requirements. This is according to a survey Promsvyazbank (PSB), Opora Rossii and Magram Market Research conducted among 1,839 entrepreneurs working in this segment.

Opora Rossii is an organization bringing together Russian small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

"45% of respondents mention the need to hire new employees in the segment of small and medium-sized businesses. Moreover, 27%, experiencing such a need, are expanding their staff," according to the research data obtained by TASS. At the same time, 55% of the respondents do not need new employees.

When asked what difficulties arise in the selection of personnel, the majority of respondents (41%) noted a "shortage of qualified personnel", while "overstated requirements for wages" comes second (31%). Among other difficulties, the respondents named geography of the business (14%), overestimated requirements for the social package (11%), difficulties in hiring migrants (9%), the high cost of recruiting services (8%) and others.

The study also showed that every fourth entrepreneur (25%) invests in business development, and now the share of such businessmen is at the level of 2019. Another 23% of entrepreneurs from small and medium-sized businesses have not yet invested, but plan to start this year. 52% of respondents are not ready to invest this year against 53% two years ago.

Entrepreneurs still consider the unfavorable economic conditions caused by the pandemic to be the main obstacle to business expansion, and in two years the share of such entrepreneurs increased by 11 pp, to 55%, according to the research data. Almost the same share of respondents (22% and 23%) named low business profitability, decreased demand and the inability to predict the return on investment as obstacles to development.