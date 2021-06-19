Aeroflot to start new flights to Turkey on June 25

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia’s flag carrier Aeroflot will launch new flights from Moscow to Turkey on June 25, its spokesman Mikhail Demin told reporters.

The airline currently operates two flights a week between Moscow and Istanbul.

"Aeroflot has opened additional flights to Turkey from June 25: Istanbul - an increase to two flights a day, Antalya - one flight a day, Bodrum - one flight a day and Dalaman - one flight a day," he said.

According to Demin, the air carrier "will monitor the load and make decisions depending on the actual demand."

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova earlier said that flights with Turkey would resume on June 22. Russia restricted flights to Turkey from April 15 because of the growing number of coronavirus cases there. The number of flights was reduced to two per week. They are operated by Aeroflot and Turkish Airlines. Prior to that, flights to Turkey were operated by S7 Airlines, Ural Airlines, Azur Air, Nordwind Airlines, Royal Flight, Utair, Pobeda and Red Wings.