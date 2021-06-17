Russia recalls 5,700 Suzuki Jimny, 1,100 Mercedes-Benz, 1,400 Jeep cars

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) recalls more than 5,700 Suzuki Jimny vehicles, more than 1,100 Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS, and 1,400 Jeep cars in Russia due to various possible problems, the department said in a statement.

According to the statement, 2,675 Suzuki Jimny vehicles manufactured between June 17, 2019, and February 27, 2021, are subject to recall due to the possibility of damage to the front door wiring harness. As a result, the normal functioning of the electrical controls located in the vehicle door may be impaired. Another 3,039 vehicles of the same brand will be recalled due to the possibility of condensation accumulation.

At the same time, 1,434 Jeep Grand Cherokee cars sold in January 2014 are subject to recall due to the need to reprogram the engine control module.

In addition, Rosstandart recalls 1,138 Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS cars sold in 2018-2021 due to the possibility of incorrect installation of the drain hose for the air conditioner condensate. Also, 47 Mercedes-Benz E-class and AMG GT 4-door coupes sold in 2018-2021 are being recalled.

Also, 143 Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback cars manufactured in 2021 are subject to recall (due to possible malfunctions of the right front seat belt retractor mechanism); as well as 113 Mazda CX-30 cars manufactured from April 25, 2019, to August 27, 2020.

Authorized representatives of vehicle manufacturers will inform their owners about the need to provide the vehicle to the nearest dealership for repair works. All works will be carried out free of charge for the owners.