Abrau Durso plans to boost exports to US — winery

KRASNODAR, June 17. /TASS/. Abrau Durso plans to reach overtime sales in the US that will be equal to 10% of products sold by the company in Russia, the press service of the Russian winery told TASS on Thursday.

"We plan to supply about 100,000 bottles to the US over the year. We would like to achieve sales equal to 10% of sales in Russia over time," the press service said.

Abrau-Durso resumes exports to the United States after a five-year break, the Russian producer of sparkling and still wines with a history dating back to 1870, said earlier on Thursday.

Interbalt Fine Wine & Spirits, which has been importing alcoholic drinks to the US for more than 20 years, acts as the partner of Abrau-Durso. The first batch of sparkling wines will be offered for sale by late June 2021.

The company exports its products to 24 countries around the globe. Overall distribution to the overseas market reached over two mln bottles in 2019-2020.