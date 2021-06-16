Gazprom to supply 8.5 bln cubic meters of gas to China in 2021 — Deputy CEO

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Gazprom will more than double its natural gas deliveries to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline in 2021 to 8.5 bln cubic meters, Deputy CEO of the Russian gas holding Famil Sadygov said at a press conference in TASS.

"The supply to China was 4.1 bln cubic meters last year. Our target is 8.5 bln cubic meters in this year," the top manager said.

The company expects natural gas demand in China will grow by more than 50% against 2020 over the decade. The Power of Siberia gas pipeline was commissioned in early December 2019.