Gazprom will not raise funds for Nord Stream 2 — Deputy CEO

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Nord Stream 2 project is fully supported with funds, and there is no need to raise extra money for the project, Deputy CEO of Gazprom Famil Sadygov said at a press conference in TASS.

"I respond that we do not plan [to raise extra funding]. The project is supported with financing in full scope to complete its investment stage and for its transition to the operation stage," Sadygov said. There is "an opportunity to raise debt financing," the top manager said. "However, this the distant future," he added.

The offshore segment of the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is technically completed, Nord Stream 2 AG, the project operator, said earlier. Startup activities to fill the string with gas started on June 11.