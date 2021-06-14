Russia’s MOEX Index up 0.11% as Monday trading opens

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian stocks opened higher on Monday as the MOEX Index gained 0.11% to 3,845.81 points, while the RTS Index edged up by 0.08% to 1,679.91 points, according to the trading data as of 10:00 am Moscow time.

As of 10:16 am, the MOEX Index was trading at 3,856.01 points (+0.38%), while the RTS Index was up by 0.23% at 1,682.42 points.

The price of an August futures contract for Brent oil is up by 0.98% at $73.4 per barrel on the London ICE exchange, while the price of WTI crude oil futures is up by 0.86% at $71.52 per barrel.