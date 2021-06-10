Non-OPEC countries to increase oil supply by 0.8 mln barrels/day in 2021

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The oil supply from non-OPEC countries will gain 0.8 mln barrels per day in 2021, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) says in its June report. The estimate is increased by 0.1 mln barrels per day, compared to the May assessment.

Oil supplies from non-OPEC countries will reach 63.7 mln barrels daily this year. This is explained by the quicker recovery of oil production in the US in March by 2.5 mln barrels per day.

The main regions of supplies growth will be Canada, Brazil, China, and Norway, while liquid hydrocarbons production in the US will grow by just 0.3 mln barrels per day, OPEC said.