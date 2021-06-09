Restoration of foreign tourism inevitable — Foreign Affairs Ministry

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Foreign tourism will definitely be restored, it is only a matter of time, said Deputy Director of the Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Ruslan Golubovsky, on Wednesday.

"There is no doubt that there will be outbound tourism, it cannot be avoided," Golubovsky, said at the presentation of the Tourist Assistant mobile application, which allows rendering assistance to Russian citizens abroad.

Golubovsky noted that Russia is already gradually expanding the list of countries with which regular flights have been resumed, but this does not always mean that these countries can be visited for tourist purposes. "This is extremely important, the presentation of the mobile application came at this time, it will help prepare more thoroughly for the resumption of outbound tourism," he added. "By the time all contacts, all contacts between the countries are restored to the same volume, this application will be in demand," he said.

The Tourist Assistant mobile application has been developed by the specialists of the Tourist Assistance Association for travelers who, for various reasons, may find themselves in a difficult situation abroad. With the help of the application, tourists outside the Russian Federation can contact "Tourist Assistance" free of charge if they have an Internet connection.