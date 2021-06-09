Oil pumping to Poland halted for 4 days — pipeline operator

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Gomeltransneft will halt oil pumping to Poland for scheduled maintenance of the Belarusian segment of the Druzhba oil pipeline, official spokesman of the Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft Igor Dyomin told reporters on Wednesday.

"Gomeltransneft stops transportation for 96 hours from noon today in the direction of Adamowo-Zastawa for scheduled maintenance on the Belarusian segment of Druzhba," Dyomin said.

The Druzhba oil pipeline supports oil deliveries to Belarusian refineries and its transit to Europe.