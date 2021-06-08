Meat imports to Russia down 20% to 77,600 tonnes in January-April

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Meat imports to Russia in January-April 2021 decreased by 19.9% compared to the same period in 2020 and amounted to 77,600 tonnes, according to the materials of the Federal Customs Service.

In monetary terms, the indicator fell by 22.8% to $273.4 mln.

Imports of fresh and frozen poultry meat for the reporting period decreased by 8.2% to 66,200 tonnes, while in monetary terms, the indicator decreased by 7.8% to $101.5 mln.

Imports of fresh and frozen fish increased by 10.6% in physical terms to 144,900 tonnes, and in value terms, the growth was 6.4% to $391.5 mln.