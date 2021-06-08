Russia reduces export of vodka by 3.5% to $34.4 mln in January-April

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The volume of vodka exports from Russia in January - April 2021 in monetary terms decreased by 3.5% compared to the same period in 2020 and amounted to $34.4 mln, according to the Federal Customs Service (FCS).

At the same time, in the reporting period, the supply of vodka in volume terms amounted to 514.4 mln decaliters, which is 0.9% less than a year earlier.

In April, according to the Federal Customs Service, the volume of vodka exports from Russia in monetary terms increased by 27.7% compared to March and amounted to $12.3 mln. At the same time, in the reporting period, supplies of vodka amounted to 194.6 mln decaliters, which is 37.1% more than in the previous month.