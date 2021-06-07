Volume of Hainan's foreign trade exceeded $ 5.5 billion in January-May

HAIKOU, June 7. /TASS/. The total foreign trade of China's Hainan in the first five months of 2021 amounted to 35.35 billion yuan (about $ 5.5 billion), which is 9.7% higher than in the same period of 2019, according to the provincial Department of Commerce, writes www.hinews.cn.

Since the publication of the program for building a free trade port in the province on June 1, 2020, the ministry said, there has been a significant improvement in the structure of Hainan's foreign trade, as well as an increase in indicators related to import of duty free goods and the volume of cross-border e-commerce. Over the past year, Hainan has recorded an increase in the volume of exports of high-tech products and goods with high added value.

In 2020, the news outlet writes that Hainan, for example, exported cars and automotive products worth 795 million yuan ($ 124.4 million). The growth rates of this indicator turned out to be 3.8 times higher than in 2019. As for imports, the main driver of growth was the import of duty free goods. Last year, the province imported 23.95 billion yuan ($ 3.7 billion) of related products, up 80.5% year on year. In the first five months of 2021, duty free imports reached 8.33 billion yuan, which makes 30% of the province's total imports.

In 2020, according to official figures, the total foreign trade turnover of the Hainan province amounted to 93.3 billion yuan (about $ 14.6 billion) — an increase of 3% in annual terms.

On June 1, 2020 the Chinese authorities presented a program for the development of a free trade port on Hainan. According to this document, the province will be turned into a special customs zone. The country's government expects to complete the creation of a free port on the territory of the province by 2025: by this time, a system for ensuring free trade and investment should be set up on the island.

By 2035, the free port and its model will become more solid. By this time, it is planned to ensure freedom of trade and investment, cross-border movement of capital, people, and freight traffic on the Island of Hainan.