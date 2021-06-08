Hainan authorities present free port development strategy to international organizations

HAIKOU, June 8. /TASS/. The Hainan administration held a detailed presentation of the potential and achievements of the regional free trade port for a number of major international organizations, focusing on its development strategy and opportunities for fruitful multilateral cooperation, reported the Hainan Daily.

The event was held in the provincial capital Haikou with the support of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was attended by representatives of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the World Intellectual Property Organization, the International Organization for Migration, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, BRICS New Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the International Organization for Bamboo and Rattan, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization, and the World Health Organization.

During the presentation, Deputy Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Ma Zhaoxu and Vice Governor of the province Ni Qiang made speeches. They outlined the essence of the transformations being carried out on the island and explained the reform program, which, as expected, will boost the development of the whole of China and have a positive impact on global economy. The event was also attended by heads of a number of government agencies and key innovation development zones on Hainan.

Representatives of international organizations were presented the economic potential of the province, they showed interest in transformations in the field of customs, tourism, culture, medicine and health, agriculture, education and transport.

"We hope that international organizations <...> will study in detail the favorable opportunities of Hainan's Free Trade Port and will contribute to its development," the organizers of the event emphasized.

On April 13, 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the creation of a pilot free trade zone and port on Hainan. The goal of the program is to involve the island in globalization and international distribution of labor, to lay a solid innovation base. The provincial administration creates attractive conditions for investors, forms a developed research infrastructure. According to the state plan, by 2050, this region will become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy with the campuses of leading universities, advanced laboratories and the headquarters of world corporations.