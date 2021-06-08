Djibouti expects Russian authorities to help attract investment, says minister

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Djibouti urges the Russian government to send a message to Russian companies to invest in the African country, Djibouti’s top diplomat Mahamoud Ali Youssouf said at the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.

"Djibouti has been very actively investing in the development of its infrastructure, particularly in ports and railways, recently. We have established the largest in Africa zone of free trade of the international format. Many Russian entrepreneurs, enterprises and companies are interested in cooperation with Djibouti," he said, adding that the country "welcomes those initiatives from its side and expects the support of the Russian government".

Moreover, Djibouti is interested in cooperation with Russia in the mining and energy sectors, the minister added.

"The second field that seems very interesting and important to us is inviting Russian tourists to Djibouti. We know that Russian tourists are interested in searching for new travel destinations. And here it would be right again to send a signal that Djibouti is a very stable and peaceful country," he noted.