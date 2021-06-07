Russian Export Center to open national stores on Turkish, Vietnamese marketplaces

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The Russian Export Center (REC) plans to open national internet stores on Turkish and Vietnamese marketplaces, REC General Director Veronika Nikishina told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We plan to open national stores on other markets as well. We are currently considering the markets of Turkey and Vietnam and searching for appropriate platforms, appropriate operators there, analyzing the demand," she explained.

The Russian Export Center cooperates with 78 foreign marketplaces, to which it helps bring goods produced by domestic companies.