Russian arms exporter implemented several nondefense products supply contracts

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport has already completed several civilian products supply contracts, the press service of the Russian arms export agency said on Monday.

"The company has already implemented several contracts on supply of modern fire engines, civil helicopters, and security systems to different countries of the world; furthermore, a range of pre-contract negotiations is underway. Agreements have been made and are in effect with major Russian holdings on joint promotion of nondefense products on the international market," the press service said.

The arms exporter is proactively developing supplies of Russian nondefense products at present. "A special team, with its core functionality, is exactly to organize nondefense products supply, was established in Rosoboronexport for the purpose of promoting civil products on the global markets for companies not experienced in independent foreign trade activity," the company noted.

Automobiles, oceanic and river vessels, healthcare products, civil and service weapons, process equipment, metal products, and chemicals are among the main areas of nondefense products promoted by Rosoboronexport, the press service said.