Hard-to-recycle packaging should be banned step-by-step in Russia, Medvedev says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Chairman of the United Russia party and Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev thinks that it is necessary to go gradually to a ban on packaging made from hard-to-recycle materials.

"The entire world is moving in that direction (a ban on packaging from hard-to-recycle materials - TASS), we should not jump over the stage we are at now, but should do it step-by-step," Medvedev said at a strategic party session on environmental issues on Saturday.

The Russian ruling party’s chairman pointed out that the ban on packaging made from hard-to-recycle materials should be "dealt with." In his opinion, "It is a psychological topic."

"I remember the time in my childhood and youth, when the owner of a foreign plastic bag was a very serious passenger, who looked good, but now you and I realize that it is in the past. Then, it is not clear what to do with those beautiful bags, although once we used to buy them for as much as five rubles," he said.

According to Medvedev, the thesis could become one of the party’s program guidelines before the upcoming elections.