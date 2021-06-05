Presidential Aide Oreshkin expects economy to fully recover after coronacrisis this year

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin expects the economy to fully recover after the pandemic-related crisis by the end of 2021.

"It is safe to say that 2021 is the year of full economic recovery after the crisis," he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Saturday, adding that he expects "recovery by the end of this year."

"The actual facts and the situation in the country, same as in many other countries of the world, confirm that," Oreshkin noted.

Experts at the National credit ratings agency said earlier that it will take around three years for the Russian economy to fully recover after the coronavirus-related crisis. Meanwhile, the speed of returning of pre-crisis revenue levels may range from 1 to 5 years for various sectors.

