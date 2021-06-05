Agreements totally worth over $2.7 bln signed by St. Petersburg at SPIEF this year

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Agreements totally worth over 200 bln rubles ($2.7 bln) have been signed by St. Petersburg at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) this year, Governor Alexander Beglov told TASS on Saturday.

"The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held at the top level. This is not only St. Petersburg’s achievement, the whole country has to do its best to be the first in the world holding a major event with face-to-face participation like that," he said, adding that "the contracts [signed at the forum] are currently worth over 200 bln rubles."

Ambitious projects are planned to be implemented with VTB Bank, among them the development of Pulkovo Airport worth 80 bln rubles and the construction of a high-speed line with investments estimated at 180 bln rubles. The Forum enabled Russia’s second-biggest city not only to find investors for large projects, but also to fortify ties with the country’s regions, as well as sign new cooperation agreements.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is taking place on June 2-5. The topic of this year's forum is "Together Again - Economy of New Reality".