Investment forum in Sochi scheduled for February 2022 - deputy governor

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The next Russian Investment Forum in Sochi will take place in February 2022 if epidemiological situation permits, Kransnodar Region Deputy Governor Igor Galas told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The Russian Investment Forum in traditionally held in Sochi in the first quarter of every year. In 2020, the event was cancelled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The forum did not take place in early 2021 as well.

"It won’t take place this year, it is due early next year. <…> We are planning to hold it, and I hope sanitary and epidemiological situation will allow us to hold it next February, and, subsequently, to return to the regular schedule," Galas said.

He said that the forum’s organizers will learn from the experience of SPIEF, particularly in terms of anti-coronavirus measures.

"Surely, this COVID-19 issue is here to stay until February, and, of course, the experience of SPIEF 2021 will be useful during preparations," the deputy governor said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is held on June 2-5. The topic of this year's forum is "Together Again - Economy of New Reality." SPIEF-2021 is held in a face-to-face format with all anti-coronavirus measures observed.