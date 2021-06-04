Rosneft, Schlumberger agree to implement innovation projects in Russia

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Rosneft and the oil service company Schlumberger have signed a technology cooperation agreement for joint innovation projects related to science, design, and operation of oil and gas fields in Russia, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russia's oil major said in a statement on Friday.

"Schlumberger is one of our key oil services partners. Schlumberger is interfacing in many ways with Rosneft research and design units and assists with the rollout of innovative products developed in Russian R&D centers throughout the world. We are happy to unite our efforts, expertise and competencies and to develop and use the cutting-edge technologies for improvement of operational performance," Chief Executive Officer of Rosneft Igor Sechin was quoted as saying.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will cooperate in various technology fields, including the development of advanced technical solutions for the design of production facilities as well as modular, mobile solutions that will enable optimization of field development, operation, and production. There will also be an opportunity to review Rosneft digital solutions to ensure an integrated approach in geology, geophysics, reservoir management, and field infrastructure.

