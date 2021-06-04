Russian fiscal system stable overall - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian taxation system is stable in general terms and the government manages to support an acceptable level of fiscal burden, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Our tax system is stable. Yes, the government had to respond to developments globally and in our economy, doing that in a focused, fairly delicate fashion, without rupturing the fabric of economic relations in the country. The question is that the fiscal burden should be generally acceptable and stable. The government actually manages to do so," the head of state said.