Putin notes progress in cutting red tape in economy

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted progress in eliminating bureaucratic barriers in the economy in several areas.

"We definitely still have things to do but in general terms we completed a lot of what we had planned. I mean eliminating the red tape in making decisions in plenty of areas. In particular, for power supply connections," the President said on Friday at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Cutting red tape" is also happening in the sphere of building permits, Putin added.