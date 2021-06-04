Low-carbon sources account for 45% of Russian energy balance — presidential envoy

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The share of low-carbon energy sources stands at 45% of the Russian energy balance, special envoy of the Russian President Sergey Ivanov said on Friday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Fairly serious changes did take place in Russian industry, in the energy sector in an unnoticeable way over the last 20 years. Low-carbon sources to date constitute 45%, nearly half of the Russian energy balance," he noted.

Natural gas, hydropower and nuclear power are among these sources, Ivanov said.