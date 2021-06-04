Putin sees opportunity to pump gas via Ukraine after transit contract expires

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. There is an opportunity to load the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS) with natural gas after the expiry of the transit contract also, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"They [Ukraine — TASS] receive $1.5 bln from us for the transit. They could have received three, four, five […] Supplies to Europe can grow by 50 bln [cubic meters] more in ten coming years. This is an opportunity to load Ukrainian GTS in future, even after the expiry of our transit contract," the President said.

It is better for Kiev to think of how to spend gas transit money for the improvement of the national economy, rather than for the armed forces and the enforcement resolution of the conflict in Donbass, Putin noted.