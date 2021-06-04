Russia tries to allocate NWF resources to cost-effective projects — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia is already using resources of the National Wealth Fund (NWF), and authorities at the same time try to finance initiatives with the payback, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We have already allocated huge amounts of money from NWF," Putin said. "Hundreds of billions of rubles have already been directed to infrastructural and other large-scale projects," the President noted. "Mind that we attempt to investment them in projects with the payback," Putin added.

This is a proper approach from the standpoint of the economy and interests of the state, the Russian leader said. "We are already doing this and will continue do so further on," he noted.