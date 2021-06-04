Austrian companies are satisfied with their work in Russia — Kurz

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Austrian companies are satisfied with their business in Russia, and Vienna is grateful to the Russian side for economic cooperation, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday. He was speaking via video link at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

According to Kurz, "economic relations between Russia and Austria have remained good for decades and are constantly developing."

"Because of the pandemic, there was a recession; nothing can be done about it. But I am convinced that we can return to pre-crisis levels," Kurz said.

"I can confirm that Austrian companies are very happy in Russia. The economic downturn [in Russia] during the pandemic was less than in many other parts of the world," Kurz said. He stated that there is great demand not only for investment but also for "further development".

According to Kurz, successful bilateral economic cooperation provides jobs in both Austria and Russia.

"We have a lot of areas of cooperation: from energy and mechanical engineering to pharmaceuticals and food. Both parties benefit from economic cooperation. I would like to express my gratitude for the good cooperation that exists in this area [economy]," summed up Kurz.