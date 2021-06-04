Dollar exchange rate down below 73 rubles on Moscow Exchange first time since May 7

MOSCOW, June 4. / TASS /. The dollar rate during currency trading on the Moscow Exchange decreased by 0.41% to the close of the previous session and traded at 72.94 rubles, according to the site data at 15:32 Moscow time on Friday.

The last time the dollar was below 73 rubles was May 7, 2021.

By 15:56 Moscow time, the dollar rate went down to 72.88 rubles. (-0.49%). At the same time, the euro rate went down to 88.71 rubles. (-0.16%). The cost of the August futures contract for Brent oil on the London ICE exchange is growing by 0.65%, to $ 71.77 per barrel, the WTI crude oil is growing by 0.68% and is trading at $ 69.28 per barrel.