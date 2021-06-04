Variety of reserve currencies necessary in global settlements — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. A variety of reserve currencies will guarantee the safety and resilience of the global economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The very logic of the development of the world economic system, the world monetary system suggests that a variety of reserve currencies is needed to guarantee the security and stability of the world economy and financial system. We are thinking about this," Putin said.

The 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 2-5. The forum’s business program will focus on the global and Russian economies, social issues, and technological development. TASS is the information partner and the official photo hosting agency of the forum.