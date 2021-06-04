Austrian chancellor hopes to establish green energy cooperation with Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz hopes to establish close cooperation with Russia in the sphere of green energy, he said on Friday via a video link during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We really can achieve a green future for Europe, and its enterprises will make a big contribution to it. The Austrian government has set very ambitious goals. By 2024, we want to achieve CO2 neutrality," Kurz said. He added that Austria is looking for new energy sources.

"We want to use renewable energy sources. Here, we are betting on hydrogen. We see a lot of opportunities here for our cooperation [with Russia]," the Austrian chancellor said. He noted that Austria is currently researching hydrogen "because green hydrogen is a promising energy source".