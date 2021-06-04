Russia should move towards further privatization, says Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia should be moving towards further privatization in the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

"We are perfectly aware of the fact that we should be moving towards privatization in the future as well. We are doing it," he said, mentioning foreign shareholders of Sber as an example.

The state share in the economy goes up all around the world during a downturn, the president said. "Once the situation stabilizes the share of private business rises both in terms of the number of companies and their turnover, there is nothing new for Russia here," he added.

The goal of the Russian authorities is to develop market relations and support business, as well as attract private investors, Putin emphasized.