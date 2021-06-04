Subsidized mortgage made possible to bring over $146.4 bln to construction — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Subsidized mortgage lending made possible to bring over 2 trillion rubles ($146.4 bln) into housing construction, and over 500,000 families took such loans, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The [subsidized mortgage lending - TASS] program has become one of key crisis response measures to support households and the economy. Over 500,000 families formalized such loans at present. More than 2 trillion rubles were additionally attracted to housing construction," the head of state said.

Prospects of subsidized mortgage "was proactively discussed at floors" during the Forum, and it is the point of concern for many people in the country, Putin added.