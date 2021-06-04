Climatic sector revenues on Russian market can be over $50 bln per year soon — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Revenues of the climatic industry on the Russia market can be over $50 bln per year in the near term, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"According to expert estimates, revenues of the new climatic sector on the Russian market, and these figures are also important, can be over $50 bln per year in the short term. In a nutshell, this is a good and beneficial direction for investments by either domestic or foreign companies," Putin said.

The Russian President invited interested partners to participate in this activity and stated that all the required conditions to this end were established.