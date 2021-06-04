Russia improves its position in investment climate ratings — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. International investment climate ratings are not always objective but Russia is improving its position in them, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"I do not think they [international investment climate ratings — TASS] are always objective but we are growing in them nevertheless, and we have a very significant increase in certain areas," the head of state said.

The national economy generally follows the plan for its further development, including at the international stage, Putin noted. We are doing this for ourselves and not in order to be likeable for anyone," the President added.