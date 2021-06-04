Nord Stream 2 essential for Europe to achieve climate goals

ST.PETERSBURG, June 4. / TASS /. The head of the Austrian OMV Rainer Seele has maintained the forecast on the timing of the completion of the gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 this year, said he at the St.Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

The project is of great environmental importance, said Seele.

"This year," he said, answering the question whether there are any indications when the construction of Nord Stream 2 will be completed.

He noted that the project is important because it will make a great contribution to the achievement of environmental goals in Europe. "Gas is a very good solution to reduce CO 2 emissions in the short term. I know it is often said that fossil fuels should be banned because they become a source of CO 2 emissions. But I would strongly recommend that Europe replace coal with gas," Seele stressed.

He added that the team of the company, the operator of the project, Nord Stream 2 AG, is very professional and does everything possible to complete the project as soon as possible. He recalled that currently two Russian pipe-laying vessels are laying the pipeline in the Danish and German waters of the Baltic Sea. "While we are talking, both vessels are busy laying the pipeline kilometer by kilometer," he said.

Commenting on attempts to stop the Nord Stream 2 construction project, Seele noted that the matter concerns competition for a share in the European gas market. "The wrong way to take part in any fight by means of some kind of prohibition. Just prepare your proposal and if this option of gas supply is more attractive than Gazprom's, of course, we will accept it. There is no personal preference in making this decision, this is an economic project," Seele said.

The Nord Stream 2 project contemplates the construction of two pipeline strings with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The work was suspended in December 2019 after the Swiss Allseas abandoned pipe-laying due to possible US sanctions. Since December 2020, the laying of the pipeline has been resumed, now the work is being carried out by two Russian pipelayers - Akademik Chersky and Fortuna.

The 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 2-5. The forum's business program will focus on the global and Russian economies, social issues, and technological development.