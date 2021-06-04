Private capital may come to Roscosmos enterprises in 2021 — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. CEO of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin did not rule out that private capital in 2021 will come to the enterprises of the state corporation.

"I do not rule out that this year we will witness private capital going to the enterprises of Roscosmos," Rogozin told reporters on Friday at SPIEF-2021.

According to him, this is necessary in the context of limited budgetary allocations for the development of the space industry. "The direction is extremely interesting for investors — commercialization of space services and production of spacecraft," he said.

