Russian economy and labor market approaching pre-crisis levels — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian economy and the national labor market are approaching pre-crisis levels, and the prompt support measures during the pandemic have saved millions of jobs, President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Thanks to prompt measures, the Russian economy and the labor market are already approaching pre-crisis levels. We have managed to save millions of jobs and avoid a sharp drop in citizens' incomes," the head of state said.

At the same time, the Russian President admitted the existence of problems such as the growth of unemployment and the decline in real incomes of the population.

"But nothing we could call some kind of catastrophe has happened, although in the conditions we lived it was quite possible," he said.

Among the remaining difficulties in the employment sector, Putin named "a relatively high percentage of youth unemployment and tension in certain regional labor markets."

According to him, these problems are caused not only by the consequences of the pandemic. "We understand that these problems are systemic, connected with unresolved structural problems of our economy," the head of state said.