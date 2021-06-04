Diplomat says Nord Stream 2 project to benefit participants with no aim of spiting US

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The completion of the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will benefit all countries participating in the project, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram on Friday.

"I won’t hide it, this is the news we’ve been waiting for. Some would say it will spite all ill-wishers. However, I will say something else: though Washington believes the goal is to spite someone, the true aim is to benefit our country and other participating countries," she pointed out.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at the opening ceremony of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) plenary session on Friday that the laying of the pipes for the first Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline string had been successfully completed.