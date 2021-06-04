RDIF may start testing combination of Sputnik V and Chinese vaccine in Arab countries

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) may begin testing a combination of Sputnik V and a Chinese vaccine in Arab countries, Head of the fund Kirill Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the SPIEF.

"We have received many requests from other vaccines, including the ones from China, for joint trials. These are large manufacturers and, perhaps, we will begin the first trials in the Arab countries, combining Sputnik with a number of Chinese vaccines," he said.

Sputnik V was created using human adenoviral vectors, the vaccine efficiency is 97.6% based on the analysis of data on coronavirus incidence among Russians vaccinated with both components of the drug from December 5, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

