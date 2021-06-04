Aeroflot does not expect growth in airfare amid pandemic — CEO

ST.PETERSBURG, June 4. / TASS /. Aeroflot does not expect an increase in airfare amid the pandemic, said Mikhail Poluboyarinov, CEO of the airline, in an interview with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

"We are not raising the cost of tickets. The ticket price is a balance of supply and demand. There are important factors that we cannot influence, such as a significant increase in the cost of fuel, devaluation of the ruble in the presence of leasing contracts, and so on. That leads to the need for a possible increase in the cost of transportation. But, again, our internal tariffs remain practically unchanged. At the same time, we are significantly increasing the regional program, and other airlines are also moving in this direction. Therefore, in theory, there should be no growth in supply," Poluboyarinov said.

