Hainan's Sanya attracted more than 34,000 qualified specialists since 2018

SANYA, June 3. /TASS/. Hainan's Sanya attracted more than 34,000 skilled workers since April 2018, including 1,600 foreigners. According to the local Sanya Daily newspaper, 2,165 of them are highly qualified specialists.

Last year, the influx of talented personnel to this city increased significantly: 1,336 highly qualified employees found a job in Sanya, 600 foreigners received work permits. More than 70% of highly skilled local workers work in the Yazhou Bay Science City, Nanfan Science and Technology Institute, healthcare and education systems.

"In the two years since the construction of the scientific and technological town of Yazhou Bay, the number of employees in this industrial park has reached 10,000 people, including almost 6,000 specialists with higher education, 241 people with a doctorate degree," the publication quoted a representative of the administration of the science city Tong Liyan as saying. She noted that this technopolis has a significant power of attracting talented personnel.

The Hainan authorities have implemented a number of measures in recent years to draw valuable specialists: for example, the creation of a single window for applying for a wide range of services, assistance in the placement of specialists' children in kindergartens and schools, assistance to spouses in finding a job, and many other measures.

On April 13, 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the creation of a pilot free trade zone and port on Hainan. As part of the implementation of free trade port projects on Hainan, the local administration pays great attention to training and attracting highly qualified personnel to the province.