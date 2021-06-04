Delegates from 60 countries to be invited to attend Yalta economic forum - Crimea’s head

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Invitations to the Yalta International Economic Forum (YIEF) in Crimea scheduled to be held in November will be sent to representatives of 60 countries, Crimea’s head Sergei Aksyonov told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"There are the ‘Friends of Crimea’ clubs created by foreigners, almost of them will come. Invitations will be sent to representatives of more than 60 countries, but we will see - they too have restrictions in a number of European countries, in Asia. We will see, those who can will come. Perhaps, some of them will confirm their online participation, participation through video conferencing," he said.

Aksyonov added that the dates for the forum, November 4-6, had been approved. "In theory, it is clear that anything is possible. I do hope, however, that the event will not be put off, and that there will be no third wave of the pandemic or anything else. I believe that the preventive measures, which are being taken, are yielding exhaustive results," he said.

The Yalta International Economic Forum is an annual business event, which has been held in Crimea since 2015. The forum was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, more than 4,500 people took part in the event, including 807 foreign delegates. As many as 102 deals worth 215 bln rubles ($2.9 bln) were signed.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is being held on June 2-5. This year SPIEF’s slogan is "Together Again - The Economy of a New Reality". The event also includes forums for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME), Healthy Society, Drug Safety as well as the SPIEF Junior session. SPIEF-2021 is being hosted in a face-to-face format with all anti-coronavirus measures in effect. TASS is the official photo hosting agency and information partner of the event.